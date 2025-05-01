Predict the ordering, from shortest to longest, of the bond lengths in CO, CO2, and CO32- .
Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:(a) Draw all of the resonance structures of naphthalene. How many are there?
Key Concepts
Resonance Structures
Lewis Structures
Delocalization of Electrons
Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:
(c) Not all of the C—C bond lengths in naphthalene are equivalent. Based on your resonance structures, how many C—C bonds in the molecule do you expect to be shorter than the others?
(a) Which of these compounds is an exception to the octet rule: carbon dioxide, water, ammonia, phosphorus trifluoride, or arsenic pentafluoride?
Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:
(b) Do you expect the C—C bond lengths in the molecule to be similar to those of C—C single bonds, C ═C double bonds, or intermediate between C—C single and C ═C double bonds?
Based on Lewis structures, predict the ordering, from shortest to longest, of N¬O bond lengths in NO+, NO2-, and NO3-.