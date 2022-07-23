Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 46a,b
Chapter 8, Problem 46a,b

In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (a) TiCl4 and CaF2 (b) ClF3 and VF3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: To determine whether a compound is ionic or molecular, we need to look at the types of elements it contains. Ionic compounds are formed between metals and nonmetals, while molecular compounds are formed between nonmetals only.
Step 2: In the compound TiCl<sub>4</sub>, Ti is a metal (Titanium) and Cl is a nonmetal (Chlorine). Therefore, TiCl<sub>4</sub> is an ionic compound. The name of this compound, following the naming convention for ionic compounds, is Titanium(IV) Chloride. The Roman numeral IV indicates the charge of the Titanium ion.
Step 3: In the compound CaF<sub>2</sub>, Ca is a metal (Calcium) and F is a nonmetal (Fluorine). Therefore, CaF<sub>2</sub> is also an ionic compound. The name of this compound, following the naming convention for ionic compounds, is Calcium Fluoride.
Step 4: In this case, both compounds are ionic, not molecular. If we had a molecular compound, it would be named using prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element (for example, CO<sub>2</sub> is carbon dioxide).
Step 5: To summarize, TiCl<sub>4</sub> is an ionic compound named Titanium(IV) Chloride, and CaF<sub>2</sub> is an ionic compound named Calcium Fluoride.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic vs. Molecular Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions, typically between metals and nonmetals. In contrast, molecular compounds consist of molecules formed by covalent bonds, where atoms share electrons, usually between nonmetals. Understanding the distinction helps in identifying the nature of the compounds in the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming

Naming Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are named by stating the name of the metal cation first, followed by the name of the nonmetal anion with its ending changed to '-ide.' For example, in CaF2, calcium (Ca) is the cation and fluoride (F) is the anion, resulting in the name calcium fluoride. This naming convention is essential for correctly identifying and naming the compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming

Naming Molecular Compounds

Molecular compounds are named using prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element present in the molecule, followed by the name of the first element and the second element with an '-ide' suffix. For instance, TiCl4 is named titanium tetrachloride, where 'tetra-' indicates four chlorine atoms. This systematic approach is crucial for accurately naming molecular substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Naming Molecular Compounds
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) If you were to put HBr under very high pressure, so its bond length decreased significantly, would its dipole moment increase, decrease, or stay the same, if you assume that the effective charges on the atoms do not change?

821
views
Textbook Question
The iodine monobromide molecule, IBr, has a bond length of 249 pm and a dipole moment of 1.21 D. (a) Which atom of the molecule is expected to have a negative charge?
1344
views
Textbook Question

In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (a) SiF4 and LaF3 (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (b) FeCl2 and ReCl6 (c) PbCl4 and RbCl.

550
views
Textbook Question

In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (c) SbCl5 and AlF3.

1021
views
Textbook Question

Draw Lewis structures for the following: (a) CH2Cl2 (b) ClCN (c) SF2

616
views
Textbook Question

Draw Lewis structures for the following: (d) H2SO4 (H is bonded to O) (e) OF2

1029
views
1
comments