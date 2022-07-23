For each of the following molecules or ions of sulfur and oxygen, write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule, and calculate the oxidation numbers and formal charges on all the atoms: (a) SO 2 Write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for SO 2 and assign the formal charges on all the atoms. (b) SO 3 Write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for SO 3 and assign the formal charges on all the atoms. (c) SO 3 2- Write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for SO 3 2- and assign the formal charges on all the atoms.