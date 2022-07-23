Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 55
Chapter 8, Problem 55

Predict the ordering, from shortest to longest, of the bond lengths in CO, CO2, and CO32- .

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the types of bonds in each molecule or ion. CO has a triple bond, CO2 has two double bonds between carbon and oxygen, and CO32- (carbonate ion) has resonance structures typically represented with one double bond and two single bonds between carbon and oxygen.
Recall that generally, triple bonds are shorter than double bonds, and double bonds are shorter than single bonds due to the increasing number of shared electrons pulling the bonded atoms closer together.
Consider the effect of resonance in CO32-. Resonance can cause the actual bond lengths to be an average of the different forms, potentially making the bonds in CO32- shorter than a typical single bond but not as short as a double bond.
Compare the bond types and the effects of resonance to predict the relative bond lengths. Since CO has a triple bond, it should have the shortest bond length. CO2 with double bonds should have a longer bond length than CO but shorter than CO32-.
Order the molecules and ion from shortest to longest bond length based on the analysis: CO (shortest), CO2, CO32- (longest).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Length

Bond length is the distance between the nuclei of two bonded atoms. It is influenced by the type of bond (single, double, or triple) and the size of the atoms involved. Generally, shorter bonds correspond to stronger interactions between atoms, while longer bonds indicate weaker interactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:36
Average Bond Order

Bond Order

Bond order refers to the number of chemical bonds between a pair of atoms. It is calculated as the difference between the number of bonding and antibonding electrons divided by two. Higher bond orders typically result in shorter bond lengths due to increased electron density between the nuclei, leading to stronger attractions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:36
Average Bond Order

Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different ways of drawing the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. In molecules like CO3^2-, resonance indicates that the actual bond lengths are an average of the different structures. This delocalization can affect bond lengths, making them longer than expected for a single bond but shorter than for a double bond.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:42
Resonance Structures
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the formate ion, HCO2-, which is the anion formed when formic acid loses an H+ ion. The H and the two O atoms are bonded to the central C atom. (c) Would you predict that the C—O bond lengths in the formate ion would be longer or shorter relative to those in CO2?

1
views
Textbook Question

Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:(a) Draw all of the resonance structures of naphthalene. How many are there?

762
views
Textbook Question

(c) What would you predict for the lengths of the bonds in NO2- relative to N¬O single bonds and double bonds?

Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules or ions of sulfur and oxygen, write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule, and calculate the oxidation numbers and formal charges on all the atoms: (a) SO2 Write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for SO2 and assign the formal charges on all the atoms. (b) SO3 Write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for SO3 and assign the formal charges on all the atoms. (c) SO32- Write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for SO32- and assign the formal charges on all the atoms.

573
views
Textbook Question

Based on Lewis structures, predict the ordering, from shortest to longest, of N¬O bond lengths in NO+, NO2-, and NO3-.

1530
views
1
comments