Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 37
Chapter 8, Problem 37

Which of the following statements about electronegativity is false? (a) Electronegativity is the ability of an atom in a molecule to attract electron density toward itself. (b) Electronegativity is the same thing as electron affinity. (c) The numerical values for electronegativity have no units. (d) Fluorine is the most electronegative element. (e) Cesium is the least electronegative element.

everyone in this example. We're given the following statements below and we need to identify which statements are incorrect. So moving on to our first statement, it says that election negativity is measured in units of kilo jewels Permal. We would recall that electro negativity is considered or calculated in relation to our electron affinity and our ionization energy of an atom. And so because electro negativity is determined based on these two other concepts of an atom. We would therefore say that this statement is false because electro negativity is relative and therefore it has no units because it has to be determined by also considering electron affinity and ionization energy. So we would rule out or we would actually confirm statement one as an incorrect statement as our answer so far. So moving on to statement two, it states that electron affinity is different from electro negativity. And because we should recall our definition of electron affinity, we would recall that electron affinity measures the difficulty of adding electrons and this is a reflection of how strong an electron in another atom is attracted to the nucleus of that atom. So we should recall that the definition for electro negativity is not the same as electron affinity. So, because they have different definitions, we would agree that statement two is a true statement. And so we're not going to confirm it as an answer choice because we only want to select the incorrect statements as our answers. So moving onto statement three, it states that electro negativity is the tendency to attract shared electrons when forming a chemical bond. And we would definitely agree with this definition of electro negativity. So this is going to also be a true statement, meaning we will not select it as our answer choice. The next statement, statement four states that the most electro negative element in the periodic table is helium. We should recall that our electro negativity trend on our periodic tables is going to be increasing as we go towards the top right of our periodic tables. And we would recall that we would need to correct this statement to stay flooring because we would recall that flooring is the most electro negative atom on our periodic table. And so that means that statement for is also a false statement. So we would go ahead and confirm this as a correct choice to select as an incorrect statement for this example. Moving on to Statement five, it says that the least election negative element in the periodic table is right on. And based on our trend that we recalled below for electro negativity, we would actually correct this statement so that it says that the least electro negative element in the periodic table is rather going to be francie um which we represent with capital F. Lowercase R. And that is due to the fact that francie um is located around here on a periodic table in period seven Group one A meaning it would follow the opposite trend for increasing election negativity because it would have a much lower electro negativity being all the way on the left and Lower part of our periodic table. And so we would confirm that statement five is also an incorrect statement to also complete this example as our answer choice. So everything boxed in blue statements 14 and five were the incorrect given statements that we had to correct. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. These are our final answers, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
