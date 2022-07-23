Chapter 8, Problem 37

Which of the following statements about electronegativity is false? (a) Electronegativity is the ability of an atom in a molecule to attract electron density toward itself. (b) Electronegativity is the same thing as electron affinity. (c) The numerical values for electronegativity have no units. (d) Fluorine is the most electronegative element. (e) Cesium is the least electronegative element.

