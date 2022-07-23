Ethyl propanoate, CH3CH2COOCH2CH3, gives a fruity pineapple-like smell. (e) What are the approximate bond angles around each carbon atom in the molecule?
a) Predict the electron-domain geometry around the central S atom in SF2, SF4, and SF6.
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Key Concepts
Electron-Domain Geometry
VSEPR Theory
Molecular Geometry of SF2, SF4, and SF6
Sodium azide is a shock-sensitive compound that releases N2 upon physical impact. The compound is used in automobile airbags. The azide ion is N3-. (a) Draw the Lewis structure of the azide ion that minimizes formal charge (it does not form a triangle). Is it linear or bent?
(b) The anion IO4- has a tetrahedral structure: three oxygen atoms form double bonds with the central iodine atom and one oxygen atom which carries a negative charge forms a single bond. Predict the molecular geometry of IO65-.
Sodium azide is a shock-sensitive compound that releases N2 upon physical impact. The compound is used in automobile airbags. The azide ion is N3-. (b) State the hybridization of the central N atom in the azide ion.
An AB5 molecule adopts the geometry shown here. (c) Suppose the B atoms are halogen atoms. Of which group in the periodic table is atom A a member: (i) Group 15, (ii) Group 16, (iii) Group 17, (iv) Group 18, or (v) More information is needed?