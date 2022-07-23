The structure of borazine, B 3 N 3 H 6 , is a six-membered ring of alternating B and N atoms. There is one H atom bonded to each B and to each N atom. The molecule is planar. (e) What are the hybridizations at the B and N atoms in the Lewis structures from parts (a) and (b)? Would you expect the molecule to be planar for both Lewis structures? Would you expect the molecule to be planar for both Lewis structures?