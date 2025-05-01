(b) An AB4 molecule has two lone pairs of electrons on the A atom (in addition to the four B atoms). What is the electron-domain geometry around the A atom?
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 9, Problem 16
Describe the bond angles to be found in each of the following molecular structures: (a) trigonal planar, (b) tetrahedral, (c) octahedral, (d) linear.
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Identify the molecular geometry for each structure: (a) trigonal planar, (b) tetrahedral, (c) octahedral, (d) linear.
Recall that the bond angles are determined by the electron pair geometry around the central atom.
For (a) trigonal planar, the bond angles are typically 120° due to the arrangement of three electron pairs around the central atom.
For (b) tetrahedral, the bond angles are typically 109.5° as four electron pairs are arranged in a three-dimensional space.
For (c) octahedral, the bond angles are typically 90° because six electron pairs are symmetrically arranged around the central atom, and for (d) linear, the bond angles are 180° as two electron pairs are directly opposite each other.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molecular Geometry
Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the shape and angles between bonds. Understanding molecular geometry is crucial for predicting bond angles and the overall structure of molecules.
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VSEPR Theory
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, leading to specific bond angles characteristic of different molecular shapes, such as trigonal planar or tetrahedral.
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Bond Angles
Bond angles are the angles formed between adjacent bonds in a molecule, which are influenced by the molecular geometry. For example, in a trigonal planar structure, bond angles are approximately 120 degrees, while in a tetrahedral structure, they are about 109.5 degrees. Understanding these angles is essential for predicting the behavior and reactivity of molecules.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
(b) How many nonbonding electrons surround the Xe in XeF2?
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Textbook Question
(a) An AB6 molecule has no lone pairs of electrons on the A atom. What is its molecular geometry? (c) For the AB4 molecule in part (b), predict the molecular geometry.
Textbook Question
Would you expect the nonbonding electron-pair domain in NCl3 to be greater or smaller in size than the corresponding one in PCl3?
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Textbook Question
(a) Boron trichloride 1BCl32 and the carbonate ion 1CO3 2- 2 are both described as trigonal. What does this indicate about their bond angles?
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Textbook Question
(b) The PCl3 molecule is trigonal pyramidal, while ICl3 is T-shaped. Which of these molecules is flat?
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