Textbook Question
(c) Would you expect N2O to exhibit delocalized p bonding?
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(c) Would you expect N2O to exhibit delocalized p bonding?
In the formate ion, HCO2-, the carbon atom is the central atom with the other three atoms attached to it. (c) Are there multiple equivalent resonance structures for the ion?
(a) Write a single Lewis structure for N2O, and determine the hybridization of the central N atom.
Consider the Lewis structure shown below.
(a) Does the Lewis structure depict a neutral molecule or an ion? If it is an ion, what is the charge on the ion? What is the charge on the ion
Predict the molecular geometry of each of the following molecules: (b) H O C O C O O H