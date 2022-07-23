Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 114a
Chapter 9, Problem 114a

Sulfur tetrafluoride 1SF42 reacts slowly with O2 to form sulfur tetrafluoride monoxide 1OSF42 according to the following unbalanced reaction: SF41g2 + O21g2¡OSF41g2 The O atom and the four F atoms in OSF4 are bonded to a central S atom. (a) Balance the equation.

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to provide the balance equation for the following reaction first. Let's go ahead and count the number of atoms we have on both sides. Starting off with our react inside, we have one of sulfur and four of oxygen in our product side. We have one of sulfur as well and three of oxygen. In order to balance this out, let's go ahead and start off with our product side. Now, if we add a two prior to our sulfur trioxide, We change our sulfur into two And our oxygen into six. Now looking at our react inside in order to balance out our equation. If we add a two prior to our sulfur dioxide, we end up with two of sulfur and six of oxygen as well. Now this is going to be our balanced chemical equation. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
The energy-level diagram in Figure 9.36 shows that the sideways overlap of a pair of p orbitals produces two molecular orbitals, one bonding and one antibonding. In ethylene there is a pair of electrons in the bonding π orbital between the two carbons. Absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength can result in promotion of one of the bonding electrons from the p2p to the p*2p molecular orbital. (a) Assuming this electronic transition corresponds to the HOMO-LUMO transition, what is the HOMO in ethylene?

The energy-level diagram in Figure 9.36 shows that the sideways overlap of a pair of p orbitals produces two molecular orbitals, one bonding and one antibonding. In ethylene there is a pair of electrons in the bonding π orbital between the two carbons. Absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength can result in promotion of one of the bonding electrons from the p2p to the p*2p molecular orbital. (b) Assuming this electronic transition corresponds to the HOMO-LUMO transition, what is the LUMO in ethylene?

The energy-level diagram in Figure 9.36 shows that the sideways overlap of a pair of p orbitals produces two molecular orbitals, one bonding and one antibonding. In ethylene there is a pair of electrons in the bonding π orbital between the two carbons. Absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength can result in promotion of one of the bonding electrons from the p2p to the p*2p molecular orbital. (c) Is the C¬C bond in ethylene stronger or weaker in the excited state than in the ground state? Why?

Sulfur tetrafluoride (SF4) reacts slowly with O2 to form sulfur tetrafluoride monoxide (OSF4) according to the following unbalanced reaction: SF4(g) + O2(g) → OSF4(g) The O atom and the four F atoms in OSF4 are bonded to a central S atom. (b) Write a Lewis structure of OSF4 in which the formal charges of all atoms are zero.

Sulfur tetrafluoride (SF4) reacts slowly with O2 to form sulfur tetrafluoride monoxide (OSF4) according to the following unbalanced reaction: SF4(g) + O2(g) → OSF4(g) The O atom and the four F atoms in OSF4 are bonded to a central S atom. (c) Use average bond enthalpies (Table 8.3) to estimate the enthalpy of the reaction. Is it endothermic or exothermic?

Sulfur tetrafluoride 1SF42 reacts slowly with O2 to form sulfur

tetrafluoride monoxide 1OSF42 according to the following

unbalanced reaction:

SF41g2 + O21g2¡OSF41g2

The O atom and the four F atoms in OSF4 are bonded to a

central S atom.

(e) For each of the molecules you drew in part (d), state how many

fluorines are equatorial and how many are axial.

