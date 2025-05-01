Wavelength and Energy of Light

The wavelength of light is inversely related to its energy, as described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. In the context of photodissociation, the maximum wavelength of 335 nm indicates the threshold at which formaldehyde can absorb light energy sufficient to break its chemical bonds. Understanding this relationship is crucial for predicting the behavior of molecules under light exposure.