Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 70a
Chapter 1, Problem 70a

(a) Which is more likely to eventually be shown to be incorrect: an hypothesis or a theory?

Hello everyone. Today. We are being asked to determine between a theory and a law which one would become obsolete with time. Well, a theory, a special thing about a theory is that theories can be replaced over time. This is not the case with a law, theories can be updated to accommodate for better research and as new knowledge comes in, however, laws are universally stated. Laws are universally stated as factual and they're backed with evidence. So as for the answer, the answer is theories as they can be replaced over time as new knowledge comes in. I hope this helped and until next time.
