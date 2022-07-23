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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 69c
Chapter 1, Problem 69c

Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: c. a wood plank

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Understand the definitions: A pure substance has a uniform and definite composition, a solution is a homogeneous mixture with uniform composition throughout, and a heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition.
Consider the composition of a wood plank: Wood is composed of various components such as cellulose, lignin, water, and other organic compounds.
Evaluate the uniformity: In a wood plank, these components are not uniformly distributed throughout the material.
Determine the classification: Since the components of a wood plank are not uniformly distributed, it does not fit the definition of a pure substance or a solution.
Conclude that a wood plank is a heterogeneous mixture because it has a non-uniform composition with distinct regions of different materials.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pure Substance

A pure substance consists of a single type of particle and has a uniform and definite composition. It can be an element, like oxygen, or a compound, like water. Pure substances have consistent properties throughout, such as boiling and melting points, which distinguish them from mixtures.
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Solution

A solution is a homogeneous mixture where one substance (the solute) is dissolved in another (the solvent). Solutions have a uniform composition and properties throughout, meaning that any sample taken from the solution will have the same ratio of solute to solvent. Common examples include saltwater and sugar dissolved in tea.
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Heterogeneous Mixture

A heterogeneous mixture consists of two or more substances that remain physically separate and can be distinguished from one another. The components can vary in composition and properties throughout the mixture, such as in a salad or a wood plank, where different materials can be identified and separated.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: b. a cup of coffee

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Textbook Question

(b) A(n) _________ reliably predicts the behavior of matter, while a(n) _________ provides an explanation for that behavior.

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Textbook Question

A copper refinery produces a copper ingot weighing 150 lb. If the copper is drawn into wire whose diameter is 7.50 mm, how many feet of copper can be obtained from the ingot? The density of copper is 8.94 g/cm3. (Assume that the wire is a cylinder whose volume 𝑉=𝜋𝑟2ℎ, where r is its radius and h is its height or length.)

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Textbook Question

Gold can be hammered into extremely thin sheets called gold leaf. An architect wants to cover a 100 ft x 82 ft ceiling with gold leaf that is five-millionths of an inch thick. The density of gold is 19.32 g/cm3. If gold costs \$1768 per troy ounce (1 troy ounce = 31.10348 g), how much will it cost the architect to buy the necessary gold?

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Textbook Question

(a) Which is more likely to eventually be shown to be incorrect: an hypothesis or a theory?

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Textbook Question

A sample of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is synthesized in the laboratory. It contains 1.50 g of carbon and 2.00 g of oxygen. Another sample of ascorbic acid isolated from citrus fruits contains 6.35 g of carbon. According to the law of constant composition, how many grams of oxygen does it contain?

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