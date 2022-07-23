Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: b. a cup of coffee
Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: c. a wood plank
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Key Concepts
Pure Substance
Solution
Heterogeneous Mixture
(b) A(n) _________ reliably predicts the behavior of matter, while a(n) _________ provides an explanation for that behavior.
A copper refinery produces a copper ingot weighing 150 lb. If the copper is drawn into wire whose diameter is 7.50 mm, how many feet of copper can be obtained from the ingot? The density of copper is 8.94 g/cm3. (Assume that the wire is a cylinder whose volume 𝑉=𝜋𝑟2ℎ, where r is its radius and h is its height or length.)
Gold can be hammered into extremely thin sheets called gold leaf. An architect wants to cover a 100 ft x 82 ft ceiling with gold leaf that is five-millionths of an inch thick. The density of gold is 19.32 g/cm3. If gold costs \$1768 per troy ounce (1 troy ounce = 31.10348 g), how much will it cost the architect to buy the necessary gold?
(a) Which is more likely to eventually be shown to be incorrect: an hypothesis or a theory?
A sample of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is synthesized in the laboratory. It contains 1.50 g of carbon and 2.00 g of oxygen. Another sample of ascorbic acid isolated from citrus fruits contains 6.35 g of carbon. According to the law of constant composition, how many grams of oxygen does it contain?