Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 70b
Chapter 1, Problem 70b

(b) A(n) _________ reliably predicts the behavior of matter, while a(n) _________ provides an explanation for that behavior.

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to fill in the blank for two of these responses. So the statement reads. A blank is a tentative interpretation that can be tested by further investigation, and the blank is a well supported explanation of observations. The key word here, our interpretation and observations. So for the first one, a We'll label that one. It is a hypothesis. So a hypothesis is a tentative interpretation that could be tested by further investigation. We'll label the second blank space as two and two. We will say a theory is a well supported explanation of observations. So we have a hypothesis and we have a theory. I hope this helped. And until next time.
