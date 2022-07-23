Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 58c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 58c

(c) The Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida has a volume of 3,666,500 m3. Convert this volume to liters and express the result in standard exponential notation.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us a long course swimming pool for the olympic games is exactly 2500 m cubed in volume, assuming the swimming pool is filled to the brim, calculate the volume of water in the swimming pool in cubic feet. So our volume is 2500 m cubed, one m equals 3.281 ft. And we want to convert the volume 2ft cubed. So our volume is going to equal meters cubed Times 3. ft over one m cubed Equals 88, beat cubed. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(d) Bamboo can grow up to 60.0 cm/day. Convert this growth rate into inches per hour.

836
views
Textbook Question

(a) The speed of light in a vacuum is 2.998×108 m/s. Calculate its speed in miles per hour.

846
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

(b) The Sears Tower in Chicago is 1454 ft tall. Calculate its height in meters.

616
views
Textbook Question

(d) An individual suffering from a high cholesterol level in her blood has 242 mg of cholesterol per 100 mL of blood. If the total blood volume of the individual is 5.2 L, how many grams of total blood cholesterol does the individual's body contain?

1800
views
Textbook Question

Perform the following conversions: (a) 5.00 days to s

530
views
Textbook Question

Perform the following conversions: (b) 0.0550 mi to m

731
views