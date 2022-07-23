Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 58d
Chapter 1, Problem 58d

(d) An individual suffering from a high cholesterol level in her blood has 242 mg of cholesterol per 100 mL of blood. If the total blood volume of the individual is 5.2 L, how many grams of total blood cholesterol does the individual's body contain?

Hello. Everyone in this video, we're going to be doing some dimensional analysis with a slightly longer problem. In a scenario that we have a longer problem. I want to go ahead and sort out my information by what we're given and what we're trying to find. So we can have our road map of the dimensional analysis being a little bit more smooth. So first, like I said, I want to start off by writing out what I am given. So just whatever data I can see right off the bat from just reading the problem. So I can see here that were given every 80 mg of alcohol is per 100 milliliters of blood. So that's the first piece of information that I've gathered from this part here and the next I can see that another piece of information is this number or numerical um Data of 5.0 L of blood. And that's just information I've gotten from this piece right here. It says that if an average human body contains this much of blood. And then if you continue reading, we can see what we're trying to find in this problem or what the goal of the problem is. So find and we want to know the mass of alcohol in that individual's body and grams. So mass of alcohol and grams. All right. So, first, starting off with my given information, we can either start with this here or this here. I'm gonna go ahead and start off with the kind of simpler looking given information which is going to be this star here. So starting off with my five L of blood, you can see here that if I want to use my second piece of information right here, the only blood unit will be right here. And it's in male leaders. We can go, we cannot use this and directly put it in as a conversion factor because nothing will cancel. So we can maybe convert the leaders into malay leaders. So we can go ahead and use this piece of information. So first converting leaders to milliliters. So I know that everyone leader of blood, We equal to 1000 ml of blood. So now that we have that I can now use the given information right over here. So On the bottom we have ml of blood And then mg of alcohol. So so far we can see that the leaders of blood cancel and milliliters of blood cancel. And we are now left with milligrams of alcohol. But we want grams of alcohol. So simple conversion. We just want to go from milligrams to grams now. So Every one g of alcohol, I know that's equal to milligrams of alcohol. And again these markets are beautifully and giving us the unit of grams of alcohol as we want. So plugging in all these values, I would get an answer of four point oh grams of alcohol. And this is going to be my final answer for this problem
