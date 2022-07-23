Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 75a
Chapter 1, Problem 75a

Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (a) acceleration = distance/time2

Hi everyone here, we have a question where our goal is using S. I. Base unit to derive a unit for surface density density equals mass over area. So our S. I unit for mass, it's kilograms in R. S. I. Unit for area is a meter squared, so our density is going to equal kilograms over meter squared. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
