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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 74a
Chapter 1, Problem 74a

What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? a. mL

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1
Identify the unit given in the problem: mL.
Recognize that 'mL' stands for milliliters.
Recall that milliliters are a unit of volume.
Understand that volume is a measure of the amount of space an object or substance occupies.
Conclude that the unit 'mL' indicates a measurement of volume.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume

Volume is a measure of the three-dimensional space an object or substance occupies. It is commonly expressed in units such as liters (L), milliliters (mL), and cubic centimeters (cm³). In the context of the question, mL specifically indicates a volume measurement, often used in laboratory settings for liquids.
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Metric System

The metric system is an internationally recognized decimal system of measurement based on powers of ten. It includes units such as meters for length, grams for mass, and liters for volume. Understanding the metric system is essential for interpreting various scientific measurements, including the conversion between different volume units like mL and L.
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Units of Measurement

Units of measurement are standardized quantities used to express physical properties. They provide a consistent way to quantify and communicate measurements across different contexts. In chemistry, recognizing the appropriate units, such as mL for volume, is crucial for accurate calculations and comparisons in experiments and data analysis.
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