What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? g. K
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? a. mL
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Volume
Metric System
Units of Measurement
Two students determine the percentage of iron in a sample as a laboratory exercise. The true percentage is 34.43%. The students’ results for three determinations are as follows: 1. 34.44, 34.41, 34.46 2. 34.51, 34.56, 34.48 b. Precision can be judged by examining the average of the deviations from the average value for that data set. (Calculate the average value for each data set; then calculate the average value of the absolute deviations of each measurement from the average.) Which set is more precise?
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? f. nm
Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (a) acceleration = distance/time2 (b) force = mass × acceleration (c) work = force × distance (d) pressure = force/area
(b) A(n) _________ reliably predicts the behavior of matter, while a(n) _________ provides an explanation for that behavior.
Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: c. a wood plank