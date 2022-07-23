What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? g. K
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? f. nm
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Key Concepts
Units of Measurement
Nanometer (nm)
Dimensional Analysis
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? a. mL
Two students determine the percentage of iron in a sample as a laboratory exercise. The true percentage is 34.43%. The students’ results for three determinations are as follows: 1. 34.44, 34.41, 34.46 2. 34.51, 34.56, 34.48 b. Precision can be judged by examining the average of the deviations from the average value for that data set. (Calculate the average value for each data set; then calculate the average value of the absolute deviations of each measurement from the average.) Which set is more precise?
Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (a) acceleration = distance/time2 (b) force = mass × acceleration (c) work = force × distance (d) pressure = force/area
Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (e) power = work/time
A sample of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is synthesized in the laboratory. It contains 1.50 g of carbon and 2.00 g of oxygen. Another sample of ascorbic acid isolated from citrus fruits contains 6.35 g of carbon. According to the law of constant composition, how many grams of oxygen does it contain?