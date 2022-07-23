Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 97f

Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (f) A hypothesis is more weakly supported by experimental evidence than a theory.

Hey everyone we're being asked to analyze a couple statements here and to determine whether or not they're true. So starting with answer choice A. It's stating a hypothesis is difficult to test because it is a speculation. So this one would be incorrect and that's because hypothesis is not necessarily difficult to test. We've tested a billion hypotheses and some have proven to be true, some haven't. So that one would be incorrect. Answer choice B. A series of related observations are summarized by a scientific law. This statement would be true and that's because in order to say something as a scientific law it needs to be backed up by a series of related observations and so it looks like he might be our answer. But let's go ahead and look at our other answer choices. So for C. We have occurrences in nature are explained by an observation. This one wouldn't necessarily be true and that's because related to answer choice B. We need more than one observation to state that's something is really happening. We can't just explain something through one observation so that one would be false. For D. A. Theory is a fact. This one is incorrect and that's because we need evidence to back up our theory and theories can change over time. So this one is incorrect as well. And for E. We have once constructed a scientific law is a fact so similar to the this can also change over time, the world is always changing. So This one is incorrect as well. So it looks like we were right and B. Is going to be our true statement. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you need any clarifications.
