Chapter 1, Problem 97b
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (b) All mixtures contain at least one element and one compound.
Automobile batteries contain sulfuric acid, which is commonly referred to as “battery acid.” Calculate the number of grams of sulfuric acid in 1.00 gal of battery acid if the solution has a density of 1.28 g/mL and is 38.1% sulfuric acid by mass.
Gold is alloyed (mixed) with other metals to increase its hardness in making jewelry. (b) The relative amount of gold in an alloy is commonly expressed in units of carats. Pure gold is 24 carat, and the percentage of gold in an alloy is given as a percentage of this value. For example, an alloy that is 50% gold is 12 carat. State the purity of the gold jewelry in carats.
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (a) Air and water are both elements.
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (c) Compounds can be decomposed into two or more other substances; elements cannot.
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (d) Elements can exist in any of the three states of matter.
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (f) A hypothesis is more weakly supported by experimental evidence than a theory.