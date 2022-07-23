Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 97d
Chapter 1, Problem 97d

Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (d) Elements can exist in any of the three states of matter.

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to determine whether the statement some elements only exist as a solid is true or false. So we want to recall our three phases of matter which we recall include liquid solid and gas. And we want to recall that elements can exist in all of these three phases. All elements can either be a liquid solid or gas. It just depends on the properties they're contained within. So we would actually disagree with this statement. We would say that this is not true. So this is a false statement and that is due to the fact that elements can exist as either liquid solid or gas. So this would complete this example as our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
