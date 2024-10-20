Chapter 1, Problem 30

The mass of a helium atom is roughly four times that of a hydrogen atom. The mass of an oxygen atom is roughly 16 times that of a hydrogen atom.

a. For each of the following pairs, choose the one that has the greater kinetic energy: (i) a H atom moving at 1000 m/s or a He atom moving at 400 m/s, (ii) a H atom moving at 1000 m/s or an O atom moving at 400 m/s, (iii) a He atom moving at 1000 m/s or an O atom moving at 400 m/s.

b. A He atom is moving at 800 m/s. What is the speed of an O atom that has the same kinetic energy as the He atom?