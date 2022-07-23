Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 85a
Chapter 1, Problem 85a

Two spheres of equal volume are placed on the scales as shown. a. Which one is more dense?

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to consider this setup below showing two metal cubes on a scale, assuming that the two cubes have the same edge length, determine which is the denser metal. So as the question says, these cubes have the same edge lean and so what does that tell us? That tells us that they therefore must have the same volume right? The volume of a cube is going to be A times B times C, which is the length times width, times height. And so if they have the same edge length then they are going to have the same volume. We see that a so cube A. It's heavier as demonstrated by pointing the scale in its favor. But since it has the same volume, the fact that it is heavier is going to make it the denser Of the two metals. And so Cuba is denser. I hope this helped and until next time.
The U.S. quarter has a mass of 5.67 g and is approximately 1.55 mm thick. (c) How much money would this stack contain?

An Olympic swimming pool is 164 ft long and 82 ft wide. Assume that it is filled to a depth of 3.0 m, which is the Olympic recommendation.

a. What volume of water in gal is needed to fill the pool?

b. What volume of water in L is needed to fill the pool?

c. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that in 2015 U.S. domestic use of water was 82 gal/day per person. Using this value for daily usage, for what length of time could the water used to fill an Olympic swimming pool provide the domestic water usage for a community of 25,000 residents?

A watt is a measure of power (the rate of energy change) equal to 1 J/s. (b) An adult person radiates heat to the surroundings at about the same rate as a 100-watt electric incandescent light bulb. What is the total amount of energy in kcal radiated to the surroundings by an adult over a 24 h period?

Water has a density of 0.997 g/cm3 at 25 °C; ice has a density of 0.917 g/cm3 at -10 °C. (a) If a soft-drink bottle whose volume is 1.50 L is completely filled with water and then frozen to -10 °C, what volume does the ice occupy? (b) Can the ice be contained within the bottle?

The mass of an empty oil drum is listed as 2.0×104 g. After a quantity of biodiesel fuel is added to the drum, the total mass is 7.05×105 g.

a. To how many significant figures should the mass of the biodiesel in the drum be reported?

b. The density of the biodiesel fuel is 0.875 g/cm3. What is the volume of biodiesel that has been added to the drum, in L?

A 32.65-g sample of a solid is placed in a flask. Toluene, in which the solid is insoluble, is added to the flask so that the total volume of solid and liquid together is 50.00 mL. The solid and toluene together weigh 58.58 g. The density of toluene at the temperature of the experiment is 0.864 g/mL. What is the density of the solid?

