Chapter 1, Problem 88

A 32.65-g sample of a solid is placed in a flask. Toluene, in which the solid is insoluble, is added to the flask so that the total volume of solid and liquid together is 50.00 mL. The solid and toluene together weigh 58.58 g. The density of toluene at the temperature of the experiment is 0.864 g/mL. What is the density of the solid?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a block of solid that weighs 58.16 g was placed in a container with a 100 million capacity. It was then filled to capacity with the liquid Benzene. And measured to have a combined weight of 96.15 g. And our goal is to calculate the density of the solid. If the density of benzene is 0.864 g per milliliter, so density equals mass over volume. So step one is going to be to calculate the mass of benzene. So we have 96.15g combined weight -58. g of solid equals 37 .99 g of Benzene. Our 2nd Step is to calculate the volume of Benzene. So we have .99g of Benzie divided by The density of Benzene which is 0.864 grams per milliliter, Which equals 43. ml. A benzene. Next we need to calculate the volume of the solid. So we have 100 ml total volume -43. Middle L of Benzene And that equals 56. ml of solid. Lastly we need to calculate the density of the solid. So we have .16g of the solid, Divided by 56.03 ml of the solid. And that equals 1. g/m2. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching Bye
