Problem 60

Acetylene gas, C2H2(𝑔), can be prepared by the reaction of calcium carbide with water:





CaC2(𝑠)+2 H2O(𝑙)⟶Ca(OH)2(𝑎𝑞)+C2H2(𝑔)

Calculate the volume of C2H2 that is collected over water at 23°C by reaction of 1.524 g of CaC2 if the total pressure of the gas is 753 torr. (The vapor pressure of water is tabulated in Appendix B.)