Ch.10 - Gases
Brown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 3
Chapter 10, Problem 3

Consider the sample of gas depicted here. What would the drawing look like if the volume and temperature remained constant while you removed enough of the gas to decrease the pressure by a factor of 2? (a) It would contain the same number of molecules. (b) It would contain half as many molecules. (c) It would contain twice as many molecules. (d) There is insufficient data to say.

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to consider the sample below and it has six molecules in it and we want to identify the flash below. That has a pressure three times that of the sample above, assuming constant volume and temperature. So P. V. Equals N. R. T. So pressure is directly proportionate to the number of moles. So three times six equals 18. We're looking for one with 18 in it. So it's not a or B. Let's look at C. Or D. C. Has 123456789 10 12. It's not C. D. Has 10 11, 12, 13, 14 15, 16, 17, 18. So our answer here is D. Thank you for watching. Bye.
