The apparatus shown here has two gas-filled containers and one empty container, all attached to a hollow horizontal tube closed at both ends.

a. How many blue gas molecules are in the left container?

b. How many red gas molecules are in the middle container?

c. When the valves are opened and the gases are allowed to mix at constant temperature, how many atoms of each type of gas end up in the originally empty container? Assume that the containers are of equal volume and ignore the volume of the connecting tube. [Section 10.4]