Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 9c
Chapter 10, Problem 9c

Consider the following graph. (c) For each curve, which speed is highest: the most probable speed, the root-mean-square speed, or the average speed?

Hi everyone here we have a question asking which of the following statements is true for the image. Shell, more gas A and B are different gasses. So let's look at our options A. The root mean square is the highest speed for both Gas A and B. B. The most probable speed is the highest speed for gas be only see the root mean, square is the highest speed for gas be only or D. The average speed is the highest speed for gas. A. Only the root mean square speed is the root. Mean square is the highest speed than the average speed, and lastly most probable. So the root mean square is the highest speed for gas A and B. So our answer here is A. The root mean square speed is the highest speed for both Gas A and B. Thank you for watching. Bye.
1
rank