Consider the following graph. (c) For each curve, which speed is highest: the most probable speed, the root-mean-square speed, or the average speed?
The apparatus shown here has two gas-filled containers and one empty container, all attached to a hollow horizontal tube closed at both ends.
a. How many blue gas molecules are in the left container?
b. How many red gas molecules are in the middle container?
c. When the valves are opened and the gases are allowed to mix at constant temperature, how many atoms of each type of gas end up in the originally empty container? Assume that the containers are of equal volume and ignore the volume of the connecting tube. [Section 10.4]
Consider the following graph. (a) If curves A and B refer to two different gases, He and O2, at the same temperature, which curve corresponds to He?
Consider the following graph. (b) If A and B refer to the same gas at two different temperatures, which represents the higher temperature?
Consider the following samples of gases:
If the three samples are all at the same temperature, rank them with respect to (a) total pressure
Consider the following samples of gases:
If the three samples are all at the same temperature, rank them with respect to (c) density
A thin glass tube 1 m long is filled with Ar gas at 101.3 kPa, and the ends are stoppered with cotton plugs as shown below. HCl gas is introduced at one end of the tube, and simultaneously NH3 gas is introduced at the other end. When the two gases diffuse through the cotton plugs down the tube and meet, a white ring appears due to the formation of NH4Cl1s2. At which location—a, b, or c—do you expect the ring to form?