Problem 19d
The typical atmospheric pressure on top of Mount Everest (29,032 ft) is about 265 torr. Convert this pressure to d. bars,
Problem 19e
The typical atmospheric pressure on top of Mount Everest (29,032 ft) is about 265 torr. Convert this pressure to e. psi.
Problem 20b
Perform the following conversions: (b) 0.685 bar to kilopascals
Problem 20d
Perform the following conversions: (d) 1.323 * 105 Pa to atmospheres
Problem 22a
Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (a) atmospheres.
Problem 22b
Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (b) torr.
Problem 22c
Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (c) inches of Hg.
Problem 23a
If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (i)
Problem 23b
If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (ii)
Problem 24
An open-end manometer containing mercury is connected to a container of gas, as depicted in Sample Exercise 10.2. What is the pressure of the enclosed gas in torr in each of the following situations? (a) The mercury in the arm attached to the gas is 15.4 mm higher than in the one open to the atmosphere; atmospheric pressure is 0.985 atm.
Problem 24b
If a car tire is filled to a pressure of 32.0 lb/in.2 (psi) measured at 75°F, what will be the tire pressure if the tires heat up to 120°F during driving?
Problem 25c
You have a gas at 25 C confined to a cylinder with a movable piston. Which of the following actions would double the gas pressure? (a) Lifting up on the piston to double the volume while keeping the temperature constant (b) Heating the gas so that its temperature rises from 25 C to 50 C, while keeping the volume constant (c) Pushing down on the piston to halve the volume while keeping the temperature constant.
Problem 27a
(a) Amonton's law expresses the relationship between pressure and temperature. Use Charles's law and Boyle's law to derive the proportionality relationship between P and T.
Problem 29b
(b) What is the molar volume of an ideal gas at STP?
Problem 29d
(d) If you measure pressure in bars instead of atmospheres, calculate the corresponding value of R in L-bar/mol-K.
Problem 31
Suppose you are given two 1-L flasks and told that one contains a gas of molar mass 30 and the other a gas of molar mass 60, both at the same temperature. The pressure in flask A is x atm, and the mass of gas in the flask is 1.2 g. The pressure in flask B is 0.5x atm, and the mass of gas in that flask is 1.2 g. Which flask contains the gas of molar mass 30, and which contains the gas of molar mass 60?
Problem 32
Suppose you are given two flasks at the same temperature, one of volume 2 L and the other of volume 3 L. The 2-L flask contains 4.8 g of gas, and the gas pressure is x atm. The 3-L flask contains 0.36 g of gas, and the gas pressure is 0.1x. Do the two gases have the same molar mass? If not, which contains the gas of higher molar mass?
Problem 33
Complete the following table for an ideal gas:
Problem 37a
Calculate the number of molecules in a deep breath of air whose volume is 2.25 L at body temperature, 37°C, and a pressure of 735 torr.
Problem 37b
The adult blue whale has a lung capacity of 5.0×103 L. Calculate the mass of air (assume an average molar mass of 28.98 g/mol) contained in an adult blue whale’s lungs at 0.0°C and 1.00 atm, assuming the air behaves ideally.
Problem 38a
If the pressure exerted by ozone, O3, in the stratosphere is 3.0×10−3atm and the temperature is 250 K, how many ozone molecules are in a liter?
Problem 38b
Carbon dioxide makes up approximately 0.04% of Earth’s atmosphere. If you collect a 2.0-L sample from the atmosphere at sea level (1.00 atm) on a warm day (27°C), how many CO2 molecules are in your sample?
Problem 39b
A scuba diver’s tank contains 0.29 kg of O2 compressed into a volume of 2.3 L. b. What volume would this oxygen occupy at 26°C and 0.95 atm?
Problem 40a
An aerosol spray can with a volume of 250 mL contains 2.30 g of propane gas (C3H8) as a propellant. a. If the can is at 23°C, what is the pressure in the can?
Problem 40c
An aerosol spray can with a volume of 250 mL contains 2.30 g of propane gas (C3H8) as a propellant. c. The can’s label says that exposure to temperatures above 130°F may cause the can to burst. What is the pressure in the can at this temperature?
Problem 41
A 35.1 g sample of solid CO2 (dry ice) is added to a container at a temperature of 100 K with a volume of 4.0 L. If the container is evacuated (all of the gas is removed), sealed, and then allowed to warm to room temperature (𝑇=298 K) so that all of the solid CO2 is converted to a gas, what is the pressure inside the container?
Problem 42
A 334-mL cylinder for use in chemistry lectures contains 5.225 g of helium at 23°C. How many grams of helium must be released to reduce the pressure to 75 atm assuming ideal-gas behavior?
Problem 43b
Chlorine is widely used to purify municipal water supplies and to treat swimming pool waters. Suppose that the volume of a particular sample of Cl2 gas is 8.70 L at 895 torr and 24°C. b. What volume will the Cl2 occupy at STP?
Problem 43c
Chlorine is widely used to purify municipal water supplies and to treat swimming pool waters. Suppose that the volume of a particular sample of Cl2 gas is 8.70 L at 895 torr and 24°C. c. At what temperature will the volume be 15.00 L if the pressure is 8.76×102 torr?
Problem 44b
Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 55.0 gallons that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23°C. b. What volume would the gas occupy at STP?
Ch.10 - Gases
