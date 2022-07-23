Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 10a
Chapter 10, Problem 10a

Consider the following samples of gases:

If the three samples are all at the same temperature, rank them with respect to (a) total pressure

Hi everyone. This problem reads. The illustration below shows four vessels containing mixtures of gasses, assuming that they are all at the same temperature ranked the samples in order of increasing total pressure. Okay, so we have four vessels and we have an answer key to show us what atoms are which and we want to rank them in order of increase total pressure. Because we're dealing with gasses, the ideal gas law that we want to look at is P. V. Equals N. R. T. Where P is our pressure. V. Is our volume. N. Is the number of moles or number of particles are is a gas constant and T is temperature. Okay, so here the problem tells us to assume that they are all at the same temperature. So our temperature is constant. And so is our volume. So this means that the pressure is dependent on N. Okay, the pressure is dependent on N. Which is the number of moles or number of particles. Okay, So what that means then is an increase in the number of moles or number of particles is going to lead to an increase in pressure. All right. So what we have to do here is look at our four vessels and we need to see how many We need to count how many moles Or particles we have in each of our vessels. So let's go ahead and do that now. And vessel a. We have nine Particles and vessel B. We have 13 And vessel see there's 20 And in vessel d. There is 14. Okay, so we said the greater the number of particles or number of moles equals, the greater the total pressure. And so if we want to rank this in order of increasing total pressure, that means a. Our lowest vessel A is our lowest, followed by vessel B, followed by vessel D. And lastly followed by vessel C. So that means A. Has the least number of moles and C. Has the greatest number of moles. And so this is going to be our ranking in order of increasing total pressure. Okay, so that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.
