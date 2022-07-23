Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 4
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 4

Imagine that the reaction 2 CO1g2 + O21g2¡2 CO21g2 occurs in a container that has a piston that moves to maintain a constant pressure when the reaction occurs at constant temperature. Which of the following statements describes how the volume of the container changes due to the reaction: (a) the volume increases by 50%, (b) the volume increases by 33%, (c) the volume remains constant, (d) the volume decreases by 33%, (e) the volume decreases by 50%.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we're given the following equation. We're told that it occurs in a vessel with a piston to ensure constant pressure and temperature. And we need to determine how the volume changes because of this reaction. So what we should recall is avocados law And we would recall that equal to the initial volume of our gas is divided by the initial moles of our gas is set equal to the final volume of our gasses and divided by the final number of moles of our gasses. So we would recognize that N1 is equal to the moles of our reactant And and two is equal to the M.nolds of our products. So looking at our equation given, we would count the moles of our reactant being one mole of carbon monoxide added to three moles of hydrogen gas for a total of four moles of our reactant side. Now, for our product side, we would count the one mole of methane gas added to the one mole of water in gaseous form. And that would give us two moles of our gaseous products. So what we can do is because this question wants us to determine how the volume changes. We're going to be solving for the final volume. So we would have V two or final volume equal to our initial volume of our gasses and then multiplied by the quotient where we're going to have our most of our react most of our products in the numerator and two divided by the moles of our reactant in the denominator and so we can We can substitute this so that we have V1 multiplied by the most of our products from our equation, that was two moles of our products divided by the molds of our reactant from our given equation being formals. And so what this is going to give us is two divided by four times V one, which will be V one times 10.5. And so because our final volume of our gasses is equal to V1 times .5 and we understand .5 is 50%. We can confirm that choice. A is the only correct answer choice to complete this example because our final volume of our gasses is going to decrease by 50%. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

At an underwater depth of 250 ft, the pressure is 8.38 atm. What should the mole percent of oxygen be in the diving gas for the partial pressure of oxygen in the mixture to be 0.21 atm, the same as in air at 1 atm?

Textbook Question

You have a sample of gas in a container with a movable piston, such as the one in the drawing. b. Redraw the container to show what it might look like if the external pressure on the piston is increased from 1.0 atm to 2.0 atm while the temperature is kept constant.

2
views
Textbook Question

Consider the sample of gas depicted here. What would the drawing look like if the volume and temperature remained constant while you removed enough of the gas to decrease the pressure by a factor of 2? (a) It would contain the same number of molecules. (b) It would contain half as many molecules. (c) It would contain twice as many molecules. (d) There is insufficient data to say.

949
views
Textbook Question

The apparatus shown here has two gas-filled containers and one empty container, all attached to a hollow horizontal tube closed at both ends.

a. How many blue gas molecules are in the left container?

b. How many red gas molecules are in the middle container?

c. When the valves are opened and the gases are allowed to mix at constant temperature, how many atoms of each type of gas end up in the originally empty container? Assume that the containers are of equal volume and ignore the volume of the connecting tube. [Section 10.4]

Textbook Question

Consider the following graph. (a) If curves A and B refer to two different gases, He and O2, at the same temperature, which curve corresponds to He?

599
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following graph. (b) If A and B refer to the same gas at two different temperatures, which represents the higher temperature?

333
views