Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 22a
Chapter 10, Problem 22a

Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (a) atmospheres.

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So here we have a category three hurricane And it can have the pressure of up to millibars. And were asked, what is this pressure in atmospheres? We'll call that one bar. It goes 1000 millibars in one atmosphere. It was 1.01325 bars. So we need to convert from millibars bars to atmospheres. You have 964 many bars And we have 1000 million bars in one bar. We have 1.01325 bars in one atmosphere. And this will give us 0.951 atmosphere. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
