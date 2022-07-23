Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 9b

Consider the following graph. (b) If A and B refer to the same gas at two different temperatures, which represents the higher temperature?

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to consider the graph below, comparing the velocity distribution of the same molecule at three different temperatures, 25°C, 50°C and 75°C. And our goal here is to identify which curve represents the gas at 50°C. The speed of the molecules in gasses proportional to the temperature. As the temperature of a sample of gas is increased, the molecules speed up At 50°C. We have the middle temperature, meaning our speed should also be in the middle and when we look at our options, B has the speed that is also in the middle. It's peak is between A and C. So our answer here is B. Thank you for watching. Bye.
