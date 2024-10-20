Chapter 10, Problem 41

A 35.1 g sample of solid CO2 (dry ice) is added to a container at a temperature of 100 K with a volume of 4.0 L. If the container is evacuated (all of the gas is removed), sealed, and then allowed to warm to room temperature (𝑇=298 K) so that all of the solid CO2 is converted to a gas, what is the pressure inside the container?