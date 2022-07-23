Step 1: Identify the given values and what you need to find. In this case, the initial volume (V1) is 8.70 L, the initial pressure (P1) is 895 torr, and the initial temperature (T1) is 24°C. You need to find the final volume (V2) at standard temperature and pressure (STP), which is 0°C and 1 atm (or 760 torr).