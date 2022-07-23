Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 51a
Chapter 10, Problem 51a

(a) Calculate the density of NO2 gas at 0.970 atm and 35 °C.

Hey everyone in this example, we have a sample of phosphene gas kept at 8 50 Tour and 35 degrees Celsius. And we need to determine this gasses density. So we're going to use the density form of our ideal gas law where we have our symbol rho for density equal to our pressure of our gas, multiplied by its polarity and then divided by r gas constant R. Times temperature. So from the prompt, we should recognize that we're going to have to convert our pressure from Tour two units of A. T. M. And our temperature from degrees Celsius to kelvin. So starting out with our conversion for pressure, we take the 8 50 tour given from the prompt. And we're going to multiply by the conversion factor to go from Tour to a. T. M. We should recall that for 1 80 M. We have 7 60 tour. So now we're able to cancel out our units for tour, leaving us with a. T. M. As our final unit of pressure. And this gives us our pressure equal to 1.1 to a. T. M's. In the proper units. Now for temperature were given 35 degrees Celsius And we want to go ahead and add to 73.15 Kelvin to convert to Kelvin. And this is going to give us our proper temperature equal to a value of 3.08.15 Kelvin. So now we can go ahead and get into our equation to sulfur density. So what we'll have is that row is equal to in our numerator. We should plug in our pressure, which we converted to 1.1 to a. T. M. This is then multiplied by the molar mass of phosphene. So from our predict table we would see that foss finn has a molar mass equal to a value of 98.91 g per mole. So we're going to plug this in as 91.98 or sorry, .91 g per mole for our Moeller, massive phosphene from the periodic table. And then in our denominator we're going to plug in our ideal gas constant which we should recall a 0.8206 Leaders times a. T. M's divided by moles, times kelvin. This is then going to be multiplied by our temperature which we converted to 308.15 kelvin. And so canceling out our units will be able to get rid of our units of kelvin as well as a T. M. S and also our units of moles. So we're left with grams per leader as our final units, which is what we want for density. And so what we're going to get is a value equal to 4.38 g/s as our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything I explained was clear what's boxed in is our final answer for the density of phosphate and gas, if you have any questions just leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Rank the following gases from least dense to most dense at 1.00 atm and 298 K: CO, N2O, Cl2, HF.

Rank the following gases from least dense to most dense at 1.00 atm and 298 K: SO2,HBr,CO2.

Which of the following statements best explains why a closed balloon filled with helium gas rises in air? (a) Helium is a monatomic gas, whereas nearly all the molecules that make up air, such as nitrogen and oxygen, are diatomic. (b) The average speed of helium atoms is greater than the average speed of air molecules, and the greater speed of collisions with the balloon walls propels the balloon upward. (c) Because the helium atoms are of lower mass than the average air molecule, the helium gas is less dense than air. The mass of the balloon is thus less than the mass of the air displaced by its volume. (d) Because helium has a lower molar mass than the average air molecule, the helium atoms are in faster motion. This means that the temperature of the helium is greater than the air temperature. Hot gases tend to rise.

(b) Calculate the molar mass of a gas if 2.50 g occupies 0.875 L at 685 torr and 35 °C

Calculate the molar mass of a vapor that has a density of 7.135 g/L at 12°C and 743 torr.

In the Dumas-bulb technique for determining the molar mass of an unknown liquid, you vaporize the sample of a liquid that boils below 100°C in a boiling-water bath and determine the mass of vapor required to fill the bulb. From the following data, calculate the molar mass of the unknown liquid: mass of unknown vapor, 1.012 g; volume of bulb, 354 cm3; pressure, 742 torr; temperature, 99°C.