Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 112c
Chapter 10, Problem 112c

An herbicide is found to contain only C, H, N, and Cl. The complete combustion of a 100.0-mg sample of the herbicide in excess oxygen produces 83.16 mL of CO2 and 73.30 mL of H2O vapor expressed at STP. A separate analysis shows that the sample also contains 16.44 mg of Cl. (c) What other information would you need to know about this compound to calculate its true molecular formula?

Hey everyone. Our question here tells us that an insecticide is only composed of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and chlorine were given the mass of our sample and the milliliters of our products. We're also told that our other tests tells us that we have 0. mg of chlorine were asked to determine the missing information that prevents us from determining our molecular formula. Now we've learned that our molecular formula tells us the number of atoms of each element present in our compound. So in order to answer this question, we need to go from our grams to our moles. And in order to get to the moles of our insecticide, we require the molar mass of our insecticide. So this is the missing information required to determine our molecular formula. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
Textbook Question

Large amounts of nitrogen gas are used in the manufacture of ammonia, principally for use in fertilizers. Suppose 120.00 kg of N21g2 is stored in a 1100.0-L metal cylinder at 280 °C. (b) By using the data in Table 10.3, calculate the pressure of the gas according to the van der Waals equation.

932
views
Textbook Question

Cyclopropane, a gas used with oxygen as a general anesthetic, is composed of 85.7% C and 14.3% H by mass. a. If 1.56 g of cyclopropane has a volume of 1.00 L at 0.984 atm and 50.0°C, what is the molecular formula of cyclopropane?

Textbook Question

An herbicide is found to contain only C, H, N, and Cl. The complete combustion of a 100.0-mg sample of the herbicide in excess oxygen produces 83.16 mL of CO2 and 73.30 mL of H2O vapor expressed at STP. A separate analysis shows that the sample also contains 16.44 mg of Cl. (b) Calculate its empirical formula.

1707
views
Textbook Question

4.00-g sample of a mixture of CaO and BaO is placed in a 1.00-L vessel containing CO2 gas at a pressure of 730 torr and a temperature of 25°C. The CO2 reacts with the CaO and BaO, forming CaCO3 and BaCO3. When the reaction is complete, the pressure of the remaining CO2 is 150 torr. b. Calculate the mass percentage of CaO in the mixture.

Textbook Question

Ammonia and hydrogen chloride react to form solid ammonium chloride: NH31g2 + HCl1g2¡NH4Cl1s2 Two 2.00-L flasks at 25 °C are connected by a valve, as shown in the drawing. One flask contains 5.00 g of NH31g2, and the other contains 5.00 g of HCl(g). When the valve is opened, the gases react until one is completely consumed. (a) Which gas will remain in the system after the reaction is complete?

882
views
Textbook Question

Ammonia and hydrogen chloride react to form solid ammonium chloride: NH3(g) + HCl(g) NH4Cl(s)

Two 2.00-L flasks at 25 °C are connected by a valve, as shown in the drawing. One flask contains 5.00 g of NH3(g), and the other contains 5.00 g of HCl(g). When the valve is opened, the gases react until one is completely consumed. (b) What will be the final pressure of the system after the reaction is complete? (Neglect the volume of the ammonium chloride formed.)

4499
views