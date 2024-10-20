Chapter 10, Problem 113b

4.00-g sample of a mixture of CaO and BaO is placed in a 1.00-L vessel containing CO2 gas at a pressure of 730 torr and a temperature of 25°C. The CO2 reacts with the CaO and BaO, forming CaCO3 and BaCO3. When the reaction is complete, the pressure of the remaining CO2 is 150 torr. b. Calculate the mass percentage of CaO in the mixture.