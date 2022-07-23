Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law assumes that gas particles do not interact and occupy no volume, making it applicable under many conditions but not all.

Van der Waals Equation The Van der Waals equation is an adjustment of the Ideal Gas Law that accounts for the volume occupied by gas molecules and the attractive forces between them. It is expressed as (P + a(n/V)²)(V - nb) = nRT, where 'a' and 'b' are constants specific to each gas. This equation provides a more accurate description of real gas behavior, especially at high pressures and low temperatures, where deviations from ideality are significant.