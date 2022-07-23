Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 91
Chapter 10, Problem 91

Which statement concerning the van der Waals constants a and b is true? (a) The magnitude of a relates to molecular volume, whereas b relates to attractions between molecules. (b) The magnitude of a relates to attractions between molecules, whereas b relates to molecular volume. (c) The magnitudes of a and b depend on pressure. (d) The magnitudes of a and b depend on temperature.

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem. We're being asked to identify the correct statement below. So we have four statements. Let's start with the first one. Vander wal's constant. Be accounts for the attractive forces between the molecules and a accounts for the volume occupied by the gas molecules. So for this they have the definitions reversed. Um be actually accounts for the volume occupied by the gas molecules and a accounts for the attractive forces between the molecules. So that's going to make the first statement false because the definitions were reversed. Let's take a look at statement two. The value of Vander wal's constant A depends on temperature and be depends on pressure. This is neither um neither depends on temperature or pressure. So this is going to make this false. Okay, statement three. The value of Vander Wall's constant A depends on the identity of gas while B is constant for all gasses. So for this one, both depend on the identity of the gas, not just Vander wal's constant. A but Vander wal's constant B does depend on the identity of the gas as well. So that makes this one false. And the last statement, the value of Vander wal's constant B depends on temperature and a depends on pressure. So for this one, neither of them depend on temperature or pressure. So that's going to make this one false as well. So, we have no correct statements here. All of these are false and to know this, we really need to know what the definitions are and the conditions are for each constant. So that is the final answer to this problem. I hope this was helpful.
