Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 107d
Chapter 10, Problem 107d

Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (d) Which one has the highest total molecular volume relative to the space occupied by the gas?

Hi everyone for this problem, it reads which one of the following four gasses is expected to have the lowest total molecular volume compared to the total occupied volume. We have nitrogen gas, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and boron try fluoride. And we want to know which one is going to have the lowest total molecular volume. Okay, so molecular volume for gasses depends on the molecular size and complexity. So for this problem we're going to want to look at the number of atoms. So the lower the number of atoms, the lower the molecular volume. So let's go ahead and write out our four gasses. So we have nitrogen gas, we have nitrogen dioxide, we have sulfur dioxide and we have boron try fluoride. So if we look at the number of atoms here and count them up, we see for nitrogen gas we have two for nitrogen dioxide, we have three for sulfur dioxide, we have three. And for boron try fluoride. There is four. Okay, so here we see that the smallest molecule is going to be the one with the lowest number of atoms. And so we see here that our smallest molecule is going to be our nitrogen gas and because it is the one with the smallest number of atoms, that means it's going to have the lowest molecular volume. So out of the four options here, the gas that is expected to have the lowest total molecular volume is nitrogen gas. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful
An ideal gas at a pressure of 1.50 atm is contained in a bulb of unknown volume. A stopcock is used to connect this bulb with a previously evacuated bulb that has a volume of 0.800 L as shown here. When the stopcock is opened, the gas expands into the empty bulb. If the temperature is held constant during this process and the final pressure is 695 torr, what is the volume of the bulb that was originally filled with gas?

You have a sample of gas at −33°C. You wish to increase the rms speed by a factor of 2. To what temperature should the gas be heated?

Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (a) Which gas is most likely to depart from the assumption of the kinetic-molecular theory that says there are no attractive or repulsive forces between molecules?

Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (f) Which one would effuse more rapidly than N2?

Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (g) Which one would have the largest van der Waals b parameter?

Large amounts of nitrogen gas are used in the manufacture of ammonia, principally for use in fertilizers. Suppose 120.00 kg of N21g2 is stored in a 1100.0-L metal cylinder at 280 °C. (b) By using the data in Table 10.3, calculate the pressure of the gas according to the van der Waals equation.

