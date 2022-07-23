Chapter 10, Problem 107d
Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (d) Which one has the highest total molecular volume relative to the space occupied by the gas?
An ideal gas at a pressure of 1.50 atm is contained in a bulb of unknown volume. A stopcock is used to connect this bulb with a previously evacuated bulb that has a volume of 0.800 L as shown here. When the stopcock is opened, the gas expands into the empty bulb. If the temperature is held constant during this process and the final pressure is 695 torr, what is the volume of the bulb that was originally filled with gas?
You have a sample of gas at −33°C. You wish to increase the rms speed by a factor of 2. To what temperature should the gas be heated?
Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (a) Which gas is most likely to depart from the assumption of the kinetic-molecular theory that says there are no attractive or repulsive forces between molecules?
Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (f) Which one would effuse more rapidly than N2?
Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (g) Which one would have the largest van der Waals b parameter?
Large amounts of nitrogen gas are used in the manufacture of ammonia, principally for use in fertilizers. Suppose 120.00 kg of N21g2 is stored in a 1100.0-L metal cylinder at 280 °C. (b) By using the data in Table 10.3, calculate the pressure of the gas according to the van der Waals equation.