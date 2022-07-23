Chapter 10, Problem 107a
Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (a) Which gas is most likely to depart from the assumption of the kinetic-molecular theory that says there are no attractive or repulsive forces between molecules?
A 1.42-g sample of helium and an unknown mass of O2 are mixed in a flask at room temperature. The partial pressure of the helium is 42.5 torr, and that of the oxygen is 158 torr. What is the mass of the oxygen?
An ideal gas at a pressure of 1.50 atm is contained in a bulb of unknown volume. A stopcock is used to connect this bulb with a previously evacuated bulb that has a volume of 0.800 L as shown here. When the stopcock is opened, the gas expands into the empty bulb. If the temperature is held constant during this process and the final pressure is 695 torr, what is the volume of the bulb that was originally filled with gas?
You have a sample of gas at −33°C. You wish to increase the rms speed by a factor of 2. To what temperature should the gas be heated?
Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (d) Which one has the highest total molecular volume relative to the space occupied by the gas?
Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (f) Which one would effuse more rapidly than N2?
Consider the following gases, all at STP: Ne, SF6, N2, CH4. (g) Which one would have the largest van der Waals b parameter?