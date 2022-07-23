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Ch.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular Forces
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular ForcesProblem 33
Chapter 11, Problem 33

A number of salts containing the tetrahedral polyatomic anion, BF4-, are ionic liquids, whereas salts containing the somewhat larger tetrahedral ion SO42- do not form ionic liquids. Explain this observation.

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1
Understand the structure and charge of the ions: BF4- is a tetrahedral anion with a single negative charge, while SO42- is also tetrahedral but carries a double negative charge.
Consider the size of the ions: BF4- is smaller compared to SO42-. The smaller size of BF4- might influence its ability to form ionic liquids.
Analyze the effect of charge density: The higher charge density (charge to size ratio) of SO42- compared to BF4- affects the interactions with cations in the salt, potentially making SO42- salts less likely to be liquid at room temperature.
Examine the lattice energy and melting points: Salts with BF4- generally have lower lattice energies and melting points due to weaker ionic interactions, facilitating the formation of ionic liquids.
Consider the solvation effects: The ability of BF4- to be better solvated in polar solvents compared to SO42- might also contribute to the formation of ionic liquids.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Liquids

Ionic liquids are salts that are liquid at or near room temperature, characterized by their low volatility and high thermal stability. They consist of ions and exhibit unique properties such as high ionic conductivity and the ability to dissolve a wide range of substances. The structure and size of the ions involved play a crucial role in determining whether a salt can exist as an ionic liquid.
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Polyatomic Anions

Polyatomic anions are ions composed of two or more atoms that carry a negative charge. The size and shape of these anions significantly influence the properties of the salts they form. For instance, the tetrahedral BF<sub>4</sub><sup>-</sup> ion is smaller and more symmetrical compared to the larger SO<sub>4</sub><sup>2-</sup> ion, affecting the packing and interactions between ions in the solid state and their ability to remain liquid.
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Ion Size and Packing

The size of ions in a salt affects how closely they can pack together in a solid state. Smaller ions, like BF<sub>4</sub><sup>-</sup>, can lead to more efficient packing and weaker intermolecular forces, facilitating the transition to a liquid state. In contrast, larger ions such as SO<sub>4</sub><sup>2-</sup> create stronger ionic interactions and more rigid structures, making it less likely for the salt to exist as a liquid at room temperature.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Ethylene glycol (HOCH2CH2OH), the major substance in antifreeze, has a normal boiling point of 198 °C. By comparison, ethyl alcohol (CH3CH2OH) boils at 78 °C at atmospheric pressure. Ethylene glycol dimethyl ether (CH3OCH2CH2OCH3) has a normal boiling point of 83 °C, and ethyl methyl ether (CH3CH2OCH3) has a nomral boiling point of 11 °C. (b) What are the major factors responsible for the difference in boiling points of the two ethers?

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(b) What is the relationship between viscosity and temperature?

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The generic structural formula for a 1-alkyl-3-methylimid- azolium cation is where R is a -CH2(CH2)nCH3 alkyl group. The melting points of the salts that form between 1-alkyl-3-methylimidazolium cation and the PF6- anion are as follows: R = CH2CH3 (m.p. = 60 °C), R = CH2CH2CH3 (m.p. = 40 °C), r = CH2CH2CH2CH3 (m.p. = 10 °C), and R = CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH3 (m.p. = -61 °C). Why does the melting point decrease as the length of alkyl group increases?

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Textbook Question

Based on the type or types of intermolecular forces, predict the substance in each pair that has the higher boiling point: (a) propane (C3H8) or n-butane (C4H10) (b) diethyl ether (CH3CH2OCH2CH3) or 1-butanol (CH3CH2CH2CH2OH) (c) sulfur dioxide (SO2) or sulfur trioxide (SO3) (d) phosgene (Cl2CO) or formaldehyde (H2CO)

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Based on their composition and structure, list CH2Cl2, CH3CH2CH3, and CH3CH2OH in order of (a) increasing intermolecular forces (c) increasing surface tension

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