Polyatomic Anions

Polyatomic anions are ions composed of two or more atoms that carry a negative charge. The size and shape of these anions significantly influence the properties of the salts they form. For instance, the tetrahedral BF<sub>4</sub><sup>-</sup> ion is smaller and more symmetrical compared to the larger SO<sub>4</sub><sup>2-</sup> ion, affecting the packing and interactions between ions in the solid state and their ability to remain liquid.