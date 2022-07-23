Which type of intermolecular force accounts for each of these differences? (b) Xe is a liquid at atmospheric pressure and 120 K, whereas Ar is a gas under the same conditions. (c) Kr, atomic weight 84 amu, boils at 120.9 K, whereas Cl2, molecular weight about 71 amu, boils at 238 K.
Ch.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular Forces
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 11, Problem 17c
(c) Which type of intermolecular attractive force operates only between the hydrogen atom of a polar bond and a nearby small electronegative atom?
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1
Identify the type of intermolecular force described in the question. The force is specific to interactions involving hydrogen atoms and electronegative atoms like oxygen, nitrogen, or fluorine.
Recognize that this intermolecular force occurs when hydrogen is covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, making the hydrogen partially positive.
Understand that the partially positive hydrogen atom is attracted to the lone pair electrons of a nearby electronegative atom in another molecule, forming a special type of dipole-dipole interaction.
Recall the name of this intermolecular force, which is named after the elements typically involved: hydrogen and an electronegative atom such as nitrogen, oxygen, or fluorine.
Conclude that this type of force is known as hydrogen bonding, which is a strong type of dipole-dipole attraction and crucial in many biological and chemical systems.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hydrogen Bonding
Hydrogen bonding is a specific type of intermolecular force that occurs when a hydrogen atom, covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom like oxygen, nitrogen, or fluorine, interacts with another electronegative atom. This interaction is characterized by a strong dipole-dipole attraction due to the significant difference in electronegativity, leading to a partial positive charge on the hydrogen and a partial negative charge on the electronegative atom.
Polar Bonds
Polar bonds form when there is a significant difference in electronegativity between two atoms, resulting in an uneven distribution of electron density. This creates a dipole moment, where one end of the bond becomes partially negative and the other partially positive. In the context of hydrogen bonding, the polar bond is crucial as it allows the hydrogen atom to participate in attractive interactions with other electronegative atoms.
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Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular forces are the forces of attraction or repulsion between neighboring particles (atoms, molecules, or ions). These forces are weaker than covalent or ionic bonds and play a significant role in determining the physical properties of substances, such as boiling and melting points. Understanding the different types of intermolecular forces, including hydrogen bonds, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces, is essential for predicting the behavior of substances in various states.
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(b) Which type of intermolecular attractive force operates only between polar molecules?
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(b) Which of these kinds of interactions are broken when a liquid is converted to a gas?
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