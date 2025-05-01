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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 116
Chapter 12, Problem 116

Hydrogen bonding between polyamide chains plays an important role in determining the properties of a nylon such as nylon 6,6 (Table 12.6). Draw the structural formulas for two adjacent chains of nylon 6,6 and show where hydrogen-bonding interactions could occur between them.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the structure of nylon 6,6. Nylon 6,6 is a type of polyamide made from the polymerization of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. Its repeating unit consists of an amide linkage (-CONH-) between the carbon chains.
Step 2: Draw the repeating unit of nylon 6,6. The repeating unit includes the amide linkage, with the hexamethylene group (-(CH2)6-) and the adipic acid group (-(CH2)4-CO-) on either side of the amide bond.
Step 3: Arrange two adjacent chains of nylon 6,6. Place the repeating units in parallel, ensuring that the amide groups are aligned to facilitate hydrogen bonding.
Step 4: Identify potential hydrogen bonding sites. In the amide group, the hydrogen atom attached to the nitrogen (N-H) can form a hydrogen bond with the carbonyl oxygen (C=O) of an adjacent chain.
Step 5: Illustrate the hydrogen bonds. Draw dashed lines between the hydrogen of the N-H group on one chain and the oxygen of the C=O group on the adjacent chain, indicating the hydrogen bonding interactions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of intermolecular force that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, such as nitrogen or oxygen, experiences an attraction to another electronegative atom. In polyamides like nylon 6,6, these bonds significantly influence the material's strength and thermal properties by creating a network of interactions between chains.

Polyamide Structure

Polyamides are a class of polymers characterized by the presence of amide linkages (-CONH-) in their backbone. Nylon 6,6, specifically, is formed from hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid, resulting in a repeating unit that contributes to its structural integrity and ability to form hydrogen bonds, which are crucial for its mechanical properties.
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Structural Formulas

Structural formulas represent the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, illustrating how atoms are bonded together. For nylon 6,6, drawing the structural formulas of adjacent chains involves depicting the repeating units and highlighting the potential sites for hydrogen bonding, which typically occur between the amide groups of different chains, enhancing the material's cohesion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Sodium oxide (Na2O) adopts a cubic structure with Na atoms represented by green spheres and O atoms by red spheres.

(c) The unit cell edge length is 5.550 Å. Determine the density of Na2O.

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Textbook Question

(b) X-ray diffraction studies of buckminsterfullerene show that it has a face-centered cubic lattice of C60 molecules. The length of an edge of the unit cell is 14.2 Å. Calculate the density of buckminsterfullerene.

Textbook Question

(a) The density of diamond is 3.5 g/cm3, and that of graphite is 2.3 g/cm3. Based on the structure of buckminsterfullerene, what would you expect its density to be relative to these other forms of carbon?

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Textbook Question

In their study of X-ray diffraction, William and Lawrence Bragg determined that the relationship among the wavelength of the radiation 1l2, the angle at which the radiation is diffracted 1u2, and the distance between planes of atoms in the crystal that cause the diffraction (d) is given by nl = 2d sin u. X rays from a copper X-ray tube that have a wavelength of 1.54 Å are diffracted at an angle of 14.22 degrees by crystalline silicon. Using the Bragg equation, calculate the distance between the planes of atoms responsible for diffraction in this crystal, assuming n = 1 (first-order diffraction).

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Textbook Question

Energy bands are considered continuous due to the large number of closely spaced energy levels. The range of energy levels in a crystal of copper is approximately 1×10−19 J. Assuming equal spacing between levels, one can approximate the spacing between energy levels by dividing the range of energies by the number of atoms in the crystal. b. Determine the average spacing in J between energy levels in the copper metal in part (a).