Sodium oxide (Na2O) adopts a cubic structure with Na atoms represented by green spheres and O atoms by red spheres.
(c) The unit cell edge length is 5.550 Å. Determine the density of Na2O.
Sodium oxide (Na2O) adopts a cubic structure with Na atoms represented by green spheres and O atoms by red spheres.
(c) The unit cell edge length is 5.550 Å. Determine the density of Na2O.
(b) X-ray diffraction studies of buckminsterfullerene show that it has a face-centered cubic lattice of C60 molecules. The length of an edge of the unit cell is 14.2 Å. Calculate the density of buckminsterfullerene.
(a) The density of diamond is 3.5 g/cm3, and that of graphite is 2.3 g/cm3. Based on the structure of buckminsterfullerene, what would you expect its density to be relative to these other forms of carbon?
In their study of X-ray diffraction, William and Lawrence Bragg determined that the relationship among the wavelength of the radiation 1l2, the angle at which the radiation is diffracted 1u2, and the distance between planes of atoms in the crystal that cause the diffraction (d) is given by nl = 2d sin u. X rays from a copper X-ray tube that have a wavelength of 1.54 Å are diffracted at an angle of 14.22 degrees by crystalline silicon. Using the Bragg equation, calculate the distance between the planes of atoms responsible for diffraction in this crystal, assuming n = 1 (first-order diffraction).
Energy bands are considered continuous due to the large number of closely spaced energy levels. The range of energy levels in a crystal of copper is approximately 1×10−19 J. Assuming equal spacing between levels, one can approximate the spacing between energy levels by dividing the range of energies by the number of atoms in the crystal. b. Determine the average spacing in J between energy levels in the copper metal in part (a).