Textbook Question
Consider the unit cells shown here for three different structures that are commonly observed for metallic elements. (a) Which structure(s) corresponds to the densest packing of atoms?
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Consider the unit cells shown here for three different structures that are commonly observed for metallic elements. (a) Which structure(s) corresponds to the densest packing of atoms?
Which of the three-dimensional primitive lattices has a unit cell where none of the internal angles is 90? (a) Orthorhombic, (b) hexagonal, (c) rhombohedral, (d) triclinic, (e) both rhombohedral and triclinic.
The unit cell of nickel arsenide is shown here. (b) What is the empirical formula?