Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 14d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 12, Problem 14d

Which type (or types) of crystalline solid is characterized by each of the following? (d) network of covalent bonds.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to identify the type or types of crystalline solid that possess the following properties. Good thermal and electrical conductor and can be deformed without breaking. So first we have a Covalin network solid as we've learned, we know that a Covalin network solid is where atoms are bonded by Covalin bonds in a single continuous network. Now we also know that these are poor conductors of heat and electricity and these also have a very high melting point. So a can't be your answer. Next. We have ionic solid. Now we know that an ionic solid is held by strong electrostatic attraction. And we've also learned that these are poor conductors of heat and electricity though these are good electrical conductors in its molten form. These also have a very high melting point. So B can't be our answer even though it is a good electrical conductor in its molten form. Next we have metallic solids. Now a metallic solid is composed of metal with another metal or by itself and it is held by metallic bonds. These are going to be good conductors of heat and electricity and these are also lust reace malleable and ductile. And we have a relatively low melting point. So it looks like answer choice C. Is going to be our final answer. Now I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which type (or types) of crystalline solid is characterized by each of the following? (a) High mobility of electrons throughout the solid;

1063
views
Textbook Question

Which type (or types) of crystalline solid is characterized by each of the following? (b) softness, relatively low melting point;

781
views
Textbook Question

Which type (or types) of crystalline solid is characterized by each of the following? (c) high melting point and poor electrical conductivity;

483
views
Textbook Question

Indicate the type of solid (molecular, metallic, ionic, or covalent-network) for each compound: (c) Ta2O5 (melting point, 1872°C)

1258
views
Textbook Question

You are given a gray substance that melts at 700 °C; the solid is a conductor of electricity and is insoluble in water. Which type of solid (molecular, metallic, covalent-network, or ionic) might this substance be?

500
views
Textbook Question

(a) Draw a picture that represents a crystalline solid at the atomic level.

927
views