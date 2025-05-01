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Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.13 - Properties of SolutionsProblem 101a
Chapter 13, Problem 101a

Acetonitrile (CH3CN) is a polar organic solvent that dissolves a wide range of solutes, including many salts. The density of a 1.80 M LiBr solution in acetonitrile is 0.826 g/cm3. Calculate the concentration of the solution in (a) molality,

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the relationship between molarity and molality. Molarity (M) is moles of solute per liter of solution, while molality (m) is moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.
Calculate the mass of the solution using its density. Use the formula: \( \text{mass of solution} = \text{density} \times \text{volume} \). Assume 1 L of solution for simplicity, so the mass of the solution is \( 0.826 \text{ g/cm}^3 \times 1000 \text{ cm}^3 \).
Determine the moles of LiBr in the solution. Since the solution is 1.80 M, there are 1.80 moles of LiBr in 1 L of solution.
Calculate the mass of LiBr using its molar mass. The molar mass of LiBr is approximately 86.85 g/mol, so the mass of LiBr is \( 1.80 \text{ moles} \times 86.85 \text{ g/mol} \).
Find the mass of the solvent (acetonitrile) by subtracting the mass of LiBr from the total mass of the solution. Finally, calculate the molality using the formula: \( \text{molality} = \frac{\text{moles of solute}}{\text{kilograms of solvent}} \).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molarity

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is commonly used in chemistry to express the concentration of a solution. In this case, the 1.80 M LiBr solution indicates that there are 1.80 moles of lithium bromide dissolved in one liter of acetonitrile.
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Molality

Molality is another measure of concentration, defined as the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. Unlike molarity, which depends on the volume of the solution, molality is based on the mass of the solvent, making it useful for temperature-dependent calculations. To convert from molarity to molality, the mass of the solvent must be known.
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Density

Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a critical property in calculating concentrations. In this context, the density of the solution (0.826 g/cm³) allows for the conversion between the mass of the solution and its volume. This information is essential for determining the mass of the solvent when calculating molality from the given molarity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The maximum allowable concentration of lead in drinking water is 9.0 ppb. (a) Calculate the molarity of lead in a 9.0-ppb solution.

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Textbook Question

The presence of the radioactive gas radon (Rn) in well water presents a possible health hazard in parts of the United States. (b) A sample consisting of various gases contains 3.5 × 10-6 mole fraction of radon. This gas at a total pressure of 32 atm is shaken with water at 30 °C. Calculate the molar concentration of radon in the water.

Textbook Question

Acetonitrile (CH3CN) is a polar organic solvent that dissolves a wide range of solutes, including many salts. The density of a 1.80 M LiBr solution in acetonitrile is 0.826 g/cm3. Calculate the concentration of the solution in (b) mole fraction of LiBr,

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Textbook Question

Two beakers are placed in a sealed box at 25 °C. One beaker contains 30.0 mL of a 0.050 M aqueous solution of a nonvolatile nonelectrolyte. The other beaker contains 30.0 mL of a 0.035 M aqueous solution of NaCl. The water vapor from the two solutions reaches equilibrium. (a) In which beaker does the solution level rise, and in which one does it fall?

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