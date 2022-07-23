Fluorocarbons (compounds that contain both carbon and fluorine) were, until recently, used as refrigerants. The compounds listed in the following table are all gases at 25 °C, and their solubilities in water at 25 °C and 1 atm fluorocarbon pressure are given as mass percentages. (c) Infants born with severe respiratory problems are sometimes given liquid ventilation: They breathe a liquid that can dissolve more oxygen than air can hold. One of these liquids is a fluorinated compound, CF3(CF2)7Br. The solubility of oxygen in this liquid is 66 mL O2 per 100 mL liquid. In contrast, air is 21% oxygen by volume. Calculate the moles of O2 present in an infant’s lungs (volume: 15 mL) if the infant takes a full breath of air compared to taking a full “breath” of a saturated solution of O2 in the fluorinated liquid. Assume a pressure of 1 atm in the lungs.
Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 13, Problem 106a
Carbon disulfide (CS2) boils at 46.30 °C and has a density of 1.261 g/mL. (a) When 0.250 mol of a nondissociating solute is dissolved in 400.0 mL of CS2, the solution boils at 47.46 °C. What is the molal boiling-point-elevation constant for CS2?
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Identify the formula for boiling point elevation: \( \Delta T_b = i \cdot K_b \cdot m \), where \( \Delta T_b \) is the change in boiling point, \( i \) is the van't Hoff factor, \( K_b \) is the boiling-point-elevation constant, and \( m \) is the molality of the solution.
Calculate \( \Delta T_b \) by subtracting the boiling point of pure CS2 from the boiling point of the solution: \( \Delta T_b = 47.46 \text{ °C} - 46.30 \text{ °C} \).
Determine the molality \( m \) of the solution using the formula \( m = \frac{\text{moles of solute}}{\text{kilograms of solvent}} \). First, convert the volume of CS2 to mass using its density: \( \text{mass of CS2} = 400.0 \text{ mL} \times 1.261 \text{ g/mL} \). Then, convert this mass to kilograms.
Calculate the molality \( m \) by dividing the moles of solute (0.250 mol) by the mass of the solvent in kilograms.
Rearrange the boiling point elevation formula to solve for \( K_b \): \( K_b = \frac{\Delta T_b}{i \cdot m} \). Since the solute is nondissociating, \( i = 1 \). Substitute the values of \( \Delta T_b \) and \( m \) to find \( K_b \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Boiling Point Elevation
Boiling point elevation is a colligative property that describes how the boiling point of a solvent increases when a solute is dissolved in it. This phenomenon occurs because the presence of solute particles disrupts the solvent's ability to vaporize, requiring a higher temperature to reach the boiling point. The change in boiling point can be calculated using the formula ΔT_b = i * K_b * m, where ΔT_b is the boiling point elevation, K_b is the molal boiling-point-elevation constant, and m is the molality of the solution.
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Molality
Molality (m) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. It is particularly useful in colligative property calculations because it directly relates to the number of solute particles in a given mass of solvent, independent of temperature and pressure. In the context of the question, the molality of the solution can be calculated by dividing the moles of solute by the mass of the solvent (in kg), which is essential for determining the boiling-point elevation.
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Molality
Molal Boiling-Point-Elevation Constant (K_b)
The molal boiling-point-elevation constant (K_b) is a property specific to each solvent that quantifies how much the boiling point of the solvent increases per molal concentration of a non-volatile solute. It is determined experimentally and is crucial for calculating the boiling point elevation in solutions. In this problem, finding K_b involves rearranging the boiling point elevation formula to isolate K_b, allowing for the determination of this constant based on the observed boiling point change and the known molality of the solution.
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Fluorocarbons (compounds that contain both carbon and fluorine) were, until recently, used as refrigerants. The compounds listed in the following table are all gases at 25 °C, and their solubilities in water at 25 °C and 1 atm fluorocarbon pressure are given as mass percentages. (a) For each fluorocarbon, calculate the molality of a saturated solution.
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Textbook Question
Two beakers are placed in a sealed box at 25 °C. One beaker contains 30.0 mL of a 0.050 M aqueous solution of a nonvolatile nonelectrolyte. The other beaker contains 30.0 mL of a 0.035 M aqueous solution of NaCl. The water vapor from the two solutions reaches equilibrium. (a) In which beaker does the solution level rise, and in which one does it fall?
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