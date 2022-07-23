Consider the following hypothetical aqueous reaction: A(aq) → B(aq). A flask is charged with 0.065 mol of A in a total volume of 100.0 mL. The following data are collected: Time (min) 0 10 20 30 40 Moles of A 0.065 0.051 0.042 0.036 0.031 (b) Calculate the average rate of disappearance of A for each 10-min interval in units of M>s.
b. As the temperature increases, does the reaction rate usually increase or decrease?
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Key Concepts
Reaction Rate
Temperature and Kinetic Energy
Arrhenius Equation
(b) Name three factors that can affect the rate of a chemical reaction.
Consider the following hypothetical aqueous reaction: A(aq) → B(aq). A flask is charged with 0.065 mol of A in a total volume of 100.0 mL. The following data are collected: Time (min) 0 10 20 30 40 Moles of A 0.065 0.051 0.042 0.036 0.031 (a) Calculate the number of moles of B at each time in the table, assuming that there are no molecules of B at time zero and that A cleanly converts to B with no intermediates.
(c) As a reaction proceeds, does the instantaneous reaction rate increase or decrease?
(a) What are the units usually used to express the rates of reactions occurring in solution?
Based on the following reaction profile, how many intermediates are formed in the reaction A⟶C? How many transition states are there? Which step, A⟶B or B⟶C, is the faster? For the reaction A⟶C, is Δ𝐸 positive, negative, or zero? [Section 14.5]