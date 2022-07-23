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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 18b
Chapter 14, Problem 18b

b. As the temperature increases, does the reaction rate usually increase or decrease?

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Consider the general principle of reaction rates and temperature: According to the Arrhenius equation, reaction rate constants increase with temperature.
Understand that increasing temperature provides more kinetic energy to the reactant molecules.
Recognize that with more kinetic energy, molecules move faster and collide more frequently and with greater energy.
Recall that more frequent and energetic collisions increase the likelihood of overcoming the activation energy barrier, leading to an increased reaction rate.
Conclude that, generally, as temperature increases, the reaction rate increases.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Rate

The reaction rate refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It is influenced by various factors, including concentration, temperature, and the presence of catalysts. Understanding how these factors affect the rate is crucial for predicting the behavior of chemical reactions.
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Average Rate of Reaction

Temperature and Kinetic Energy

Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance. As temperature increases, the kinetic energy of the molecules also increases, leading to more frequent and energetic collisions between reactant molecules. This generally results in an increased reaction rate, as more collisions can overcome the activation energy barrier.
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Kinetic Energy Formulas

Arrhenius Equation

The Arrhenius equation quantitatively describes how temperature affects reaction rates. It states that the rate constant of a reaction increases exponentially with an increase in temperature, due to the increased kinetic energy of the molecules. This relationship highlights the importance of temperature in determining how quickly a reaction proceeds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following hypothetical aqueous reaction: A(aq) → B(aq). A flask is charged with 0.065 mol of A in a total volume of 100.0 mL. The following data are collected: Time (min) 0 10 20 30 40 Moles of A 0.065 0.051 0.042 0.036 0.031 (b) Calculate the average rate of disappearance of A for each 10-min interval in units of M>s.

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Textbook Question

(b) Name three factors that can affect the rate of a chemical reaction.

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Textbook Question

Consider the following hypothetical aqueous reaction: A(aq) → B(aq). A flask is charged with 0.065 mol of A in a total volume of 100.0 mL. The following data are collected: Time (min) 0 10 20 30 40 Moles of A 0.065 0.051 0.042 0.036 0.031 (a) Calculate the number of moles of B at each time in the table, assuming that there are no molecules of B at time zero and that A cleanly converts to B with no intermediates.

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Textbook Question

(c) As a reaction proceeds, does the instantaneous reaction rate increase or decrease?

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Textbook Question

(a) What are the units usually used to express the rates of reactions occurring in solution?

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Textbook Question

Based on the following reaction profile, how many intermediates are formed in the reaction A⟶C? How many transition states are there? Which step, A⟶B or B⟶C, is the faster? For the reaction A⟶C, is Δ𝐸 positive, negative, or zero? [Section 14.5]