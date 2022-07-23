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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 30d
Chapter 14, Problem 30d

Consider the following reaction: 2 NO1g2 + 2 H21g2¡N21g2 + 2 H2O1g2 (d) What is the reaction rate at 1000 K if [NO] is decreased to 0.010 M and 3H24 is increased to 0.030 M?

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Identify the rate law for the reaction. Since the rate law is not provided, assume it is dependent on the concentrations of the reactants raised to their stoichiometric coefficients in the balanced equation. Thus, the rate law can be expressed as: Rate = k[NO]^2[H2]^2.
Substitute the given concentrations of the reactants into the rate law. Here, [NO] = 0.010 M and [H2] = 0.030 M. Plug these values into the rate law equation: Rate = k(0.010)^2(0.030)^2.
Simplify the expression by calculating the powers. Calculate (0.010)^2 and (0.030)^2.
Multiply the results of the powers with each other to get the final expression for the rate in terms of the rate constant k.
To find the numerical value of the rate, the rate constant k at 1000 K would be needed. This can typically be found in experimental data or calculated using the Arrhenius equation if the activation energy and frequency factor are known.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Rate

The reaction rate is a measure of how quickly reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It is typically expressed in terms of the change in concentration of a reactant or product per unit time. Factors such as temperature, concentration, and the presence of catalysts can influence the reaction rate.
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Concentration and Its Effect

Concentration refers to the amount of a substance in a given volume of solution. In chemical reactions, changes in the concentration of reactants can significantly affect the reaction rate. According to the rate law, the rate of a reaction is often proportional to the concentration of the reactants raised to a power, which reflects their stoichiometric coefficients in the balanced equation.
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Temperature Dependence

Temperature plays a crucial role in chemical reactions, as it affects the kinetic energy of molecules. Higher temperatures generally increase the reaction rate by providing more energy for collisions between reactant molecules, leading to a greater frequency of successful reactions. The Arrhenius equation quantitatively describes this relationship, showing how the rate constant changes with temperature.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The reaction between ethyl bromide (C2H5Br) and hydroxide ion in ethyl alcohol at 330 K, C2H5Br(alc) + OH-(alc) → C2H5OH(l) + Br-(alc), is first order each in ethyl bromide and hydroxide ion. When [C2H5Br] is 0.0477 M and [OH-] is 0.100 M, the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide is 1.7×10-7 M/s. (b) What are the units of the rate constant?

Textbook Question

The decomposition reaction of N2O5 in carbon tetrachloride is 2 N2O5 → 4 NO2 + O2. The rate law is first order in N2O5. At 64°C the rate constant is 4.82 × 10-3 s-1. (c) What happens to the rate when the concentration of N2O5 is doubled to 0.0480 M? (d) What happens to the rate when the concentration of N2O5 is halved to 0.0120 M?

Textbook Question

The decomposition reaction of N2O5 in carbon tetrachloride is 2 N2O5 → 4 NO2 + O2. The rate law is first order in N2O5. At 64°C the rate constant is 4.82 × 10-3 s-1. (a) Write the rate law for the reaction.

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Textbook Question

Consider a hypothetical reaction between A, B, and C that is first order in A, zero order in B, and second order in C. (e) By what factor does the rate change when the concentrations of all three reactants are tripled?

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Textbook Question

The reaction between ethyl bromide (C2H5Br) and hydroxide ion in ethyl alcohol at 330 K, C2H5Br(alc) + OH-(alc) → C2H5OH(l) + Br-(alc), is first order each in ethyl bromide and hydroxide ion. When [C2H5Br] is 0.0477 M and [OH-] is 0.100 M, the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide is 1.7×10-7 M/s. (c) How would the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide change if the solution were diluted by adding an equal volume of pure ethyl alcohol to the solution?

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Textbook Question

The reaction between ethyl bromide (C2H5Br) and hydroxide ion in ethyl alcohol at 330 K, C2H5Br(alc) + OH-(alc) → C2H5OH(l) + Br-(alc), is first order each in ethyl bromide and hydroxide ion. When [C2H5Br] is 0.0477 M and [OH-] is 0.100 M, the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide is 1.7×10-7 M/s. (a) What is the value of the rate constant?

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